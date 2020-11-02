Verdict handed down after hearing on dog attack charges

A man has defended charges which arose from alleged dog attack in Byron Bay.

A BYRON Bay man has been found not guilty of encouraging his dog to attack another man.

Troy Brendan Ruthenberg, 39, from faced a hearing in Byron Bay Local Court on Tuesday.

Magistrate Karen Stafford found Ruthenberg not guilty of causing a dog to inflict actual bodily harm and being the owner of a menacing dog which attacks a person.

He had pleaded not guilty to those two charges, which arose from an incident involving his cattle dog x kelpie, which police alleged had attacked a man on Jonson St in Byron Bay in the early hours of February 23 this year.

He was found not guilty on each of these charges, and they were dismissed.

Ruthenberg had meanwhile pleaded guilty to failing to comply with menacing dog control requirements and possessing cannabis leaf, charges which arose two days after the incident.

For the menacing dog compliance offence, he was fined $500.

He received no penalty for the drug offence.