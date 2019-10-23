Michael Cheika and Raelene Castle war of words, report says

Cheika and Castle had to be separated by a former player.

The fallout from the Wallabies' ugly World Cup exit continues to unfold with the latest report detailing a verbal stoush between now departed coach Michael Cheika and Rugby Australia CEO Raelene Castle.

The clash between the pair came during the World Cup ahead of the Wallabies clash against Wales at a function at the Australian embassy in Tokyo, according to foxsports.com.au.

Cheika, who stood down following the embarrassing 40-16 loss at the hands of England in the quarter-finals, was reportedly angry over a request to have his squad travel to the event 90 minutes from their training ground.

The event took place on September 25, four days before the Wallabies would fall to Wales in a nailbiting 29-25 contest.

Despite his initial hesitance Cheika and the playing group attended but a heated altercation with Castle ensued forcing forming player Morgan Turinui to intervene.

Rugby Australia CEO Raelene Castle went over Cheika’s head to get the players on board.

Castle went over the head of Cheika and asked director of rugby Scott Johnson to bring players and avoid embarrassment for RA, the Sydney Morning Herald reports.

Things kicked off when Castle approached Cheika with the coach reportedly snapping back and the two engaged in a heated altercation for several minutes.

The latest fallout will only add pressure onto Rugby Australia who had endured a nightmare few months.

Castle has declared she is going nowhere despite public calls for her to be moved on from Australian rugby's top office.

It comes as the 49-year-old repeatedly refused to answer questions during a prickly radio interview on Wednesday.

The former Canterbury Bulldogs executive on Tuesday flatly dismissed calls from powerful Australian rugby identities, including former coach Alan Jones, that she should resign after a period of unprecedented turmoil for the sport in Australia.

Cheika made the explosive claim he had "no relationship" with Castle and "not much" with RA chairman Cameron Clyne shortly after confirming he wouldn't be seeking reappointment.

Along with the ugly fallout from Cheika's departure, Rugby Australia have been in an ongoing legal battle with former Wallabies superstar Israel Folau.

Folau has been axed by Rugby Australia because of social media posts linked to his religious beliefs.

The staunch Christian is suing RA and the NSW Waratahs for unlawful dismissal, claiming his firing earlier this year over the social media messages was because of his religion.

In one April post, Folau claimed transgender people were evil and should repent while another paraphrased a bible passage saying "drunks, homosexuals, adulterers, liars, fornicators, thieves, athiests and idolators" would go to hell unless they repented.

It was the second time he'd been pulled up for the same conduct, after it was revealed he offered to walk away from the sport and his contract over similar posts in April 2018.

RA and the Waratahs filed their defences to Folau's allegations in the Federal Circuit Court last month, revealing Folau conceded before a tribunal in May that his posts had breached the sport's code of conduct.

Faced with his concessions and refusal to remove the posts, the tribunal had little choice but to direct his contract be terminated, RA claims.

Folau's unlawful termination case against Rugby Australia and Rugby NSW will be heard from February 4, unless mediation meetings scheduled in December can broker a settlement between the two parties.

Folau is also seeking an apology from Rugby Australia and the reinstatement of his $4 million contract with the Wallabies and NSW Waratahs.