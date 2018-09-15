Menu
Login
DAMAGE: A vehicle ploughed into cracked pepper Mooloolaba on Saturday moring during breakfast period.
DAMAGE: A vehicle ploughed into cracked pepper Mooloolaba on Saturday moring during breakfast period. Contributed
Offbeat

Vehicle ploughs into Mooloolaba cafe

by Danielle Ford
15th Sep 2018 8:32 AM | Updated: 10:05 AM

BREAKING: Emergency services are on scene in Mooloolaba where a vehicle has ploughed into the front of a café outside Mantra.

FULL STORY: Wedding plans collapse after car crashes into dining area

A police media spokesperson said a pergola where people were eating breakfast was knocked over, along with a few bollards and trees.

DAMAGE: A vehicle ploughed into cracked pepper Mooloolaba on Saturday moring during breakfast period.
DAMAGE: A vehicle ploughed into cracked pepper Mooloolaba on Saturday moring during breakfast period. Contributed

Police were called about 7.05am to the Mooloolaba café, Cracked Pepper after a person ran a red light and crashed into the front of the café.

The driver was the only one injured in the incident and is currently still on scene.

DAMAGE: A vehicle ploughed into cracked pepper Mooloolaba on Saturday moring during breakfast period.
DAMAGE: A vehicle ploughed into cracked pepper Mooloolaba on Saturday moring during breakfast period. Contributed

Ambulance and fire crews arrived shortly after police and remain on scene with a second police crew on their way.

More information to come.

cafe crash crash into shop editors picks mooloolaba
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    ‘I clean naked and make $100k’

    ‘I clean naked and make $100k’

    Business A WOMAN has revealed how her cleaning job earns her more than $100k each year — but her job comes with a catch.

    What 12yo understands that adults don’t

    What 12yo understands that adults don’t

    Environment ARLIAN Ecker thinks Aussies are from another planet because of this

    Smartphones could be banned from classrooms

    Smartphones could be banned from classrooms

    Education POLL: Should smartphones be restricted at NSW schools?

    Big issue with new 40km/h road rule

    Big issue with new 40km/h road rule

    Motoring The new law came into effect on September 1

    Local Partners