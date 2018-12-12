Menu
Crews are currently en route to a vegetation fire on the Bruce Hwy, West Stowe.
News

UPDATE: Grass fire south-west of Gladstone

Mark Zita
by
11th Dec 2018 2:53 PM | Updated: 4:38 PM

4.00PM: THE Bruce Hwy is now reopened in both directions.

3.30pm: POLICE have advised the Bruce Hwy is open to one lane. 

They also advise delays are still on going due to smoke hazard. 

2:10pm: QUEENSLAND Police Service said the Bruce Hwy, 5km north of the Calliope Historical Village, is closed due to a vegetation fire burning both sides of the highway.

EARLIER:  THE Queensland Fire and Emergency Services have advised there is a vegetation fire on the Bruce Hwy near Gravel Creek at West Stowe, south-west of Gladstone.

There are reports the fire is burning near the highway, and smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area.

Motorists driving on the Bruce Hwy should drive to the conditions and use caution.

Four fire crews have been dispatched to the scene as of 10 minutes ago.

This is a developing news story, more to come.

