Vegemite: please explain

Pauline Hanson features at the start of Vegemite's latest advertising campaign, asking: "Please explain?"

VEGEMITE is back. At least on our screens. It's rolled out a new advertising campaign, built by a new agency. And they've got a bit of explaining to do.

The 60-second 'Tastes Like Australia' kicks off with a controversial figure: Pauline Hanson.

'Please explain', she asks.

So, Vegemite does.

A scene from Vegemite's latest advertising campaign.

A long line-up of Australian celebrity, history and icons rolls across the screen.

"The 'Tastes Like Australia' campaign is topical, thought-provoking and aims to promote a discussion about national pride, difference and unity," add agency Thinkerbell co-founder Adam Ferrier says.

A drumming ‘Skippy’ from the Vegemite advertising campaign.

"And while the intent of the campaign is clear, a true celebration and embrace of our unique nation and Vegemite, there is no doubt the interpretation of the creative elements, could spark some heated discussions."

The Vegemite campaign went live on Facebook today. It rolls out in cinemas tomorrow, and will appear on TV from Sunday.

As expected, its Facebook post is already getting snappy responses.

Of course there’s a croc among the prawns in the Vegemite ad.

"Seriously? Pauline Hanson 'a whole lot wonderful'. Vegemite is now supporting racist viewpoints. Still, I suppose that really is the true taste of Australia," writes one.

Another quips: "Taste of Australia and it isn't even 100% Australian? What a joke".

Then there is: "The best summary of Australia".

Everyone loves onions!

Another opoines: "Love how everyone is upset! I thought it was great Brilliant job Vegemite!"

Thinkerbell co-founder Jim Ingram says: "We hope the ad will elevate a discussion about Australianism and, to be honest, it is all a bit of fun."

Behind the scenes is Vegemite's Tastes Like Australia website. It presents an interactive version of the advert where viewers can zero-in on each clip to learn about each location and person - and their place in history.