The Vault to run 'Stripper Olympics' for drought relief

The Vault's Asia Maree will be part of the Stripper Olympics in Toowooomba. Contributed

TOOWOOMBA'S top showgirls hope to raise big cash for the drought relief effort with a special afternoon of Stripper Olympics at the Vault this weekend.

In a concept devised by award-winning and acclaimed dancer Asia Maree, the girls of Toowoomba's only strip club will compete in themed events (some that can't be published) to donate funds for Drought Angels.

Vault co-owner Amal Doukari said the venue hoped to raise thousands for the not-for-profit group, which was thrilled to receive the support.

"You can put a team in, and your team's money gets donated to charity," she said.

"You can also just come and watch as well. A percentage of the bar will be donated as well.

"Asia brought the idea to us about drought relief. I want to praise her, because I think it's a great thing she did."

The fun and games kick off from 3pm on Sunday, with free entry into the Vault.

After the Stripper Olympics, the venue will screen the 2018 NRL grand final.