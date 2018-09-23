Menu
Login
ALLEGED ASSAULT: Police have arrested a Queensland couple for assaulting a National Parks and Wildlife officer.
ALLEGED ASSAULT: Police have arrested a Queensland couple for assaulting a National Parks and Wildlife officer. FILE
Crime

Vanpackers charged with assaulting Byron Bay park ranger

Hamish Broome
by
23rd Sep 2018 10:49 AM

A NATIONAL park ranger was allegedly assaulted yesterday morning in a Byron Bay car park by a Queensland couple after he slapped their campervan with a parking fine.

The NSW National Parks and Wildlife officer had arrived at Tallow Beach car park just after 6am.

The couple's van had allegedly breached parking rules and the officer was issuing it with a fine when they became aggressive towards him.

"We only just arrived, we didn't stay here," one of them allegedly told him.

Police allege the 21-year-old Bonogin man then slapped the officer's mobile phone out of his hand. The NPWS issued phone was being used to photograph the vehicle's registration at the time.

It is alleged the the 19-year-old woman fron Highland Park then dragged the officer to the ground by his hair.

Afterwards they got back into their van and drove off.

Police were called and found the campervan and the couple at Main Beach car park.

Both were arrested and charged with common assault.

They were both bailed to appear before Byron Bay Local Court on October 4, 2018.

byron bay local court editors picks national parks and wildlife services northern rivers crime npws tallow beach car park
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Cause of mass bee death a mystery

    Cause of mass bee death a mystery

    News AS BEES drop like flies, beekeepers warn people to stay vigilant.

    A profitable partnership

    A profitable partnership

    News East Ballina Lions and Ballina Fair partner to support farmers

    Keeping the heart beating

    Keeping the heart beating

    News Bike ride to raise AED awareness

    Skatefest going ahead

    Skatefest going ahead

    News Fair Go Skatefest to run again this year

    Local Partners