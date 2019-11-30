Menu
A RFS radio repeater station that was vandalised in the Newton Boyd area
Crime

Vandalism puts our firefighters in danger: RFS

Adam Hourigan
adam.hourigan@dailyexaminer.com.au
30th Nov 2019 3:01 PM
A WANTON act of vandalism is putting salt-of-the-earth firefighters in danger according to the head of RFS fire operations in the Clarence.

A portable radio repeater that was in use in the Newton Boyd area near Nymboida was vandalised, with also a number of components stolen.

Six sunraysia tyres, two axles, two jerry cans and radio equipment was stolen for the site taking the trailer offline.

Clarence Valley Rural Fire District Manager, Superintendent Stuart Watts said the unit was used for firefield communication for the back of the field operation, and also relaying information back to the control.

"It makes firefighting a lot more safe," Supt Watts said.

"it makes it a dangerous situation out there. If you have no comms it makes it get difficult to put firefighters into the right area, for information to come back or if we need to pass a safety message."

 

A portable radio repeater trailer deployed to the south east of Nymboida providing a critical communications link for...

Posted by Northern Tablelands Team, NSW Rural Fire Service on Friday, 29 November 2019

 

A Facebook post on the incident by the NSW RFS Northern Tablelands team has already drawn wide condemnation from the local community, incensed the senseless act could occur while the fire danger is present.

Supt Watts echoed the sentiment, expressing his concern for his firefighters still in the field.

"It just makes it dangerous. These mindless people have really put a number on some really good salt-of-the-earth firefighters who could be in real danger," he said.

Coffs/Clarence police are investigating the incident. Anyone with information relating to the act is urged to contact them or Crimestoppers.

