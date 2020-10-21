Valuable resource left in shed for three years

Portable ribbed plastic woven mats allow people in wheelchairs, children in prams and those who use walking frames to be able to get on to the beach.

ACCESS to Lighthouse Beach has been difficult for visitors living with mobility issues, despite the purchase of a device to help three years ago, but that could be about to change.

A mobility mat purchased in 2017 had remained in storage due to erosion.

The issue, raised by Ballina Lighthouse and Lismore Surf Life Saving Club in July, will be discussed by Ballina Shire Council at their meeting this Thursday.

“Three patrol seasons have come and gone without the use of this valuable resource,” a letter from the club to the council said.

Local fundraiser Tracey Everingham-Armstrong fundraised and purchased a 50m Mobi-Mat that was expected to extend from the grassed area from the Ballina Surf Club onto the sands of Lighthouse Beach.

Mrs Everingham-Armstrong raised $13,000 for the mat at her annual Melbourne Cup luncheon in 2016. She also secured a $4800 FundAbility grant from Northcott, an organisation which provides services for people with a disability.

Ballina Shire Council, through a grant to Biala Special School, chipped in the balance of $1400 for the total $19,200 cost of the mat.

ROLLING OUT ACCESS: East Ballina's Tracey Everingham-Armstrong (centre), Northcott' regional manager Kim Davis and Ballina Lighthouse and Lismore Surf Life Saving Club junior captain Sam Limpenny-Fawcett with the access mat in 2017.

The Mobi Mat was officially launched for use at Lighthouse Beach in April 2017 and has been rolled out in front of the SLSC Clubhouse.

But over time, the area where the mat was used has been degraded by erosion.

The council will discuss a beach access ramp adjacent to the Ballina Lighthouse and Lismore Surf Lifesaving Club.

The council has three possible concept plans for the location of the ramp.

One option was a pathway through an area of rainforest and dune vegetation, estimated to cost $75,500.

The second option was building a ramp “incorporating several switchbacks adjacent to the existing ramp”, with an estimated cost of $174,500.

A third option was the construction of a ramp (with several switchbacks) on the northern

side of the existing concrete beach access ramp, but no feasibility or costing has been completed.

The council and the surf club will have to seek grant funding to construct a compliant accessible beach access ramp, based on the outcomes of the feasibility analysis.

The report to councillors stated “the provision of dignified access to the beach for people with disabilities is a positive outcome. The provision of a ramp as proposed will improve

access for those using a mobility aid, who do not necessarily have access to a support person, to access the beach”.