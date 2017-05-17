23°
News

Minister supports plans to flag non-immunised patients

Claudia Jambor
| 17th May 2017 5:30 AM Updated: 10:36 AM
The Northern NSW Local Health District report is the result of an investigation launched on March 22 about the care provided to an unvaccinated, seven-year-old girl diagnosed with tetanus at Lismore Base Hospital.
The Northern NSW Local Health District report is the result of an investigation launched on March 22 about the care provided to an unvaccinated, seven-year-old girl diagnosed with tetanus at Lismore Base Hospital. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

WEDNESDAY 10.35am: THE State Minister for Health Brad Hazzard has praised a plan to flag immunisation status in patient's medical records at North Coast public hospitals.

Northern NSW Health District CEO said the flagging system is one of a series of measures to strengthen care for unvaccinated patients after a child was diagnosed with tetanus in March.

Mr Hazzard said he'll be watching the roll out of the initiative closely with a keen interest to determine whether it could be installed at other local health districts.

"I am sure NSW Health will keep a close eye on the effectiveness of this initiative and once evaluated, advise whether it believes a similar program could be rolled-out across other Health Districts," Mr Hazzard said.

"I applaud any effort to better inform parents about the life-saving benefits of vaccination, particularly in northern NSW where immunisation rates are not as strong as elsewhere in the state."

Lismore paediatrician Chris Ingall said he was in full support of implementing a flagging system for non-immunised patients statewide.

"I would be 100% behind it as a medico, I would love to know who's not vaccinated," Dr Ingall said.

 

WEDNESDAY 5.30am: FLAGGING non-vaccinated status in patient medical records at Northern Rivers public hospitals will be part of a suite of measures aimed at improving care to those who aren't immunised.

The Northern NSW Local Health District outlined the plan in a report finalised on Monday that also detailed findings into the care provided to an unvaccinated, seven-year-old girl diagnosed with tetanus at Lismore Base Hospital.

The report is the result of an investigation launched on March 22 - a week after the girl was transferred to Lady Cliento Hospital in a critical condition.

Health district CEO Wayne Jones said staff acted in accordance with policy in treating the child.

"Overall, the findings found the staff did comply with health policy in raising immunisation concerns with the young child's parents," Mr Jones said.

But Mr Jones said the investigation revealed "there was an opportunity to alert paediatricians more quickly" to treat the child.

He also said clinicians involved could have been "more vigorous" in communicating the importance of vaccination to the young girl's parents that would have prevented the infection.

RELATED

Anti vaxxer questions medical treatment of tetanus patient

Investigation launched into 'emotive' tetanus case

NO MORE NEEDLE? Evolution of vaccines

Doctor busts tetanus myths

Better training staff to identify and treat rare, vaccine preventable diseases coupled with recording non-immunisation status are key changes to be rolled out in September.

The flagging system would be accompanied by steps to guide clinicians to care for non-vaccinated people who may be at-risk to rare diseases like tetanus.

"It'll give us the opportunity to ensure that when people come in who are at greater risk when they're not immunised that we flag them and there is a set of actions that are standard across the health district," Mr Jones said.

"I think care will be provided more robustly."

Under the new measures, he said referrals to paediatricians for non-immunised children at risk would be faster than in the past.

Lismore paediatrician, Chris Ingall, who cared for the child when she presented to Lismore Base Hospital, supported the policies to better treat and identify rare diseases like tetanus.

"The connection wasn't there until she became quite unwell," Dr Ingall said.

He said flagging non-immunised children in particular was a great and timely initiative.

"I'm really pleased with it because it might make more points of contact to persuade people to vaccinate."

Mr Jones said the girl's parents were invited to participate in the investigation but declined due to their daughter's ongoing recovery needs.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  immunisation northern nsw health district northern nsw public hospitals northern rivers education northern rivers healh vaccination northern nsw

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Minister supports plans to flag non-immunised patients

Minister supports plans to flag non-immunised patients

THE State Minister for Health Brad Hazzard has praised a plan to flag immunisation status in patient’s medical records at North Coast public hospitals.

Sunday penalty rate cuts to hurt 6000 local workers

A waitress is seen holding a coffee at a cafe in Canberra, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017. The Fair Work Commission today announced cuts to Sunday and public holiday penalty rated in the retail and hospitality industries. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch) NO ARCHIVING

Penalty rate cuts to cost $15.1 million loss in income for Page

$9 million to help Surf Life Savers help us

Surf Life Saving NSW to boost its rescue capabilities

Kids can make a difference by walking to school

National walk to school safely day

National Walk Safely to School Day

Local Partners

Minister supports plans to flag non-immunised patients

THE State Minister for Health Brad Hazzard has praised a plan to flag immunisation status in patient’s medical records at North Coast public hospitals.

Lennox community face 'David and Goliath' battle

Local residents protesting the development of 12-storey ski jump

17 great events coming soon to Lismore

Lismore Lantern Parade will be one of many exciting events hosted in Lismore over June and July.

Events play key role in reinvigorating Lismore

Petula Clark delighted to sing live for Australian fans

STILL TOURING: English singer Petula Clark is coming to Queensland.

English star Petula Clark still puts on a great show, even at 84.

Do you really know your road rules?

Cars travel around the roundabout at Villiers and Fitzroy Street. Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

List of the top 10 most misunderstood road rules in NSW.

Don’t Tell: Why every parent should see this movie

Filmed in Ipswich and Toowoomba, the new film Don’t Tell tells the true story of sexual abuse at one of Queensland’s top schools.

MOVIE REVIEW: John Wick 2 is a beautifully violent mess

Keanu Reeves in a scene from the movie John Wick: Chapter 2.

Second time gets a bit better for Keanu Reeve's crim-turned-hero.

Second chance for Ed Sheeran fans

Ed Sheeran will play two shows at Suncorp Stadium in March.

BRITISH chart-topper adds more shows to meet demand.

Humiliating: Boyfriend’s sex wish exposed

Mark’s face reaches a shade of red never seen before on Seven Year Switch.

James Weir recaps Seven Year Switch series 2 episode 9.

Meet the submarine-riding villain out to sink Aquaman

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s character Black Manta is out to sink Jason Momoa’s Aquaman.

ACTOR suits up as Black Manta in blockbuster filming on Gold Coast.

Studio 10 audience members rushed to hospital

There was an incident during a Studio 10 filming this week.

Ten to re-evaluate safety after audience members taken to hospital.

Terri Irwin's sexy makeover leaves her unrecognisable

Terri Irwin

"OMG! Is that you Terri Irwin?"

Rare 1261m2 Block - Location, Elevation, Aspect &amp; Size

8 Pecan Court, Suffolk Park 2481

Residential Land 0 0 $830,000 to...

This spectacular and very special parcel of land is so private we are sure that some of the neighbours don't even know it exists! This elevated 1261m2 block of...

Prime Beachside Investment

12/33-35 Childe Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 $1,000,000 to...

Dont miss out on this opportunity to purchase a seriously good rental returner! Situated in the premier East on Byron complex, this luxury apartment is only 100m...

Great Entry Level with Potential Plus

5/14 Sunrise Boulevarde, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 Price Guide...

Located in popular Sunrise Beach is this potential packed townhouse perfect for those wanting to enter the Byron Bay property market. A recent renovation by the...

Development Site in Main St with Huge Street Frontage

Lot 10 Federal Drive, Federal 2480

House 4 2 $1,495,000 to...

This 4000m2 rare parcel of land right in the main street of Federal offers incredible development potential and huge street frontage. The northern end of the...

Charming Home in Peaceful Main Arm Village

898 Main Arm Road, Main Arm 2482

House 3 1 2 $620,000 ...

Located in the quiet countryside village of Main Arm is this quaint, yet well renovated family home. Situated on a large lovingly tended flood free block, this...

Development Site in Main St with Huge Street Frontage

Lot 10 Federal Drive, Federal 2480

House 4 2 $1,495,000 to...

This 4000m2 rare parcel of land right in the main street of Federal offers incredible development potential and huge street frontage. The northern end of the...

CURRENTLY UNDER OFFER

2/9 Ruskin Street, Byron Bay 2481

Apartment 2 1 $830,000

This privately set first floor apartment has been immaculately renovated and refurbished. Modern in design, beautifully presented, offering a tranquil low...

Charming homestead on 10 acres

1533 Nimbin Road, Koonorigan 2480

House 3 1 8 $540,000 to...

Capturing distant mountain views, this charming timber homestead rests on 10 lush acres. It's a short drive to the district's commercial hub of Lismore and central...

Potential + In Central Byron

113 Paterson Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 1 2 $2,000,000 to...

Here is an exciting opportunity to purchase a large 2000m2 site close to Byron Bays lively town centre. Very hard to find! Currently the property features a...

Luxury Brand New Beachside Homes

6/155-159 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 3 2 $1,200,000 to...

One of four exceptional house and land packages in a coastal rainforest setting. Set on 550m2 (approx.) this free standing 2 storey architect designed home will...

The hardest place in the state to find a rental property

RENTAL SHORTAGE: Richmond River, Ballina Bar Emigrant Creek Pacific Highway Teven Interchange. Photo Jay Cronan / The Northern Star

Not enough supply to meet insatiable demand

Buy a business for less than $400,000

Springfield Lakes Night Owl is now for sale.

Springfield Lakes convenience store for sale

Property tycoon hits back at critics after coffee comments

Property developer Tim Gurner said buying his first investment were the darkest days of his life.Source:News Corp Australia

Tim Gurner hit back at the response to his controversial comments

Want to live in Xavier Rudd's house?

Musician's house goes on the market

REAL ESTATE: M'Boro commercial property sells big

GOOD RETURNS: What was formerly known as Ian Harvey Dental in Maryborough, has been sold to new owners for $1,550,000.

A dental clinic has sold for more than $1 million.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!