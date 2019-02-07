Menu
Login
The University of Technology Sydney has rolled out ‘all-gender’ bathrooms in support of gender diversity.
The University of Technology Sydney has rolled out ‘all-gender’ bathrooms in support of gender diversity.
News

Aussie uni rolls out ‘all gender’ bathrooms

7th Feb 2019 5:06 PM

THE University of Technology Sydney has rolled out "all-gender" bathrooms in support of gender diversity.

The university has introduced the concept in a bid to "make students feel safe and welcome on campus".

While the university already has unisex bathrooms, some students felt this wasn't inclusive enough.

A statement from UTS reads: "Some people within our community don't identify with traditional binary genders (male and female).

"Others don't feel comfortable using a bathroom designated by gender, sometimes because they've had a negative experience using a single-gender bathroom due to their appearance or gender identity.

"All gender bathrooms provide a space that can be used comfortably by everyone."

While unisex toilets are marked with male and female symbols, the all-gender bathrooms include an additional symbol - as well as the words "All Gender" - to acknowledge gender diversity.

They can be found across nine of the university's buildings.

News.com.au has contacted the UTS Queer Collective for comment.

More Stories

bathrooms editors picks gender university

Top Stories

    Your vote will shine a light on important cause

    Your vote will shine a light on important cause

    News THE CEO of Hearfelt House is a finalist in the Rex Airlines Regional Woman of the Year Award, but needs public votes to get the state gong.

    Witnesses sought after couple hit by car at Ballina

    Witnesses sought after couple hit by car at Ballina

    News One woman was seriously injured in the incident

    ‘Giant dildo’ gobsmacks irate Aussies

    ‘Giant dildo’ gobsmacks irate Aussies

    Offbeat A massive penis-like sculpture is being taken apart.

    Horror start to holidays on highway

    Horror start to holidays on highway

    Breaking Two early morning crashes signals horror start to busy summer period