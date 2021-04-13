US teen does the unthinkable, goes viral

Score one for the redheads.

Rarely does tenpin bowling command headlines on the other side of the world but this is just too good to ignore.

Eighteen-year-old Anthony Neuer - or as he was dubbed, the "Ginger Assassin" - became an American cult figure as his heroics went viral after nailing the most difficult feat in bowling, and indeed, one of the toughest in sport.

Kayo is your ticket to the best sport streaming Live & On-Demand. New to Kayo? Try 14-Days Free Now >

Competing against Jakob Butturff in the US Open semi-final, Neuer became the first person in 30 years to convert a 7-10 split in a televised match. It was just the fourth time in bowling history it's been seen on TV, and commentator Rob Stone went absolutely nuts.

"He did it! He got the 7-10, Randy! He did it! Wooohooo!" Stone yelled.

"My goodness, the Ginger Assassin just dropped the 7-10! You bet, kid, you bet!

"Oh man, give me some oxygen and water.

"I believe the Ginger Assassin can drop the 7-10 … insane."

To put it into perspective, a 7-10 split looks like it should be impossible. It happens when a bowler's first roll knocks out eight of the 10 pins, leaving only two on the back row, on opposite sides of the lane.

This is as tough as it gets.

For the mere mortals among us, knocking down just one pin from here would be reason to celebrate. Avoiding the embarrassment of sending the ball straight down the gaping hole in the middle is goal No. 1.

But Neuer had bigger plans. The left-hander sent his ball fizzing down the lane, and it crashed into the pin in the back-right corner.

He hit it with such force that it flew into the wall, rebounded back onto the ball behind the lane, then bounced up and knocked over the pin in the back-left corner to complete the most memorable spare of the teenager's life.

Footage of Neuer's effort was posted to Twitter has been viewed more than 2.7 million times.

American sports writer Kendall Baker called it "one of the rarest feats in sport", while Sports Illustrated described the moment as an "unbelievable achievement".

"It was pretty cool, honestly. I mean, I'm not gonna say it was bad," Neuer said afterwards. "I wasn't expecting it. I mean, I was walking away and I looked back and I seen (sic) it come across, and I was just shocked."

Neuer ended up losing the match but really, who cares when you can walk away with a slice of history like that.

Anthony Neuer became an instant hero.

Originally published as US teen does the unthinkable, goes viral