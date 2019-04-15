Talk show host’s shock ‘threesome’ claims

No one but US shock jock Howard Stern could get TV host Andy Cohen to talk about his threesome with a straight couple, or get comedy legend Chevy Chase to discuss his brawl with Bill Murray.

Now, reports the New York Post, Stern has collected his greatest interviews in Howard Stern Comes Again.

In the book, due out next month, the openly gay Cohen told Stern: "One of the things that was on my turning-40 bucket list was, 'How cool it would be to lose my virginity?' In my mind, if I did it, I would want to do it with a straight couple." (Cohen considers himself a virgin because he's never slept with a woman.)

Andy Cohen doesn’t hold anything back. Picture: AP

US radio host Howard Stern has a knack for getting celebrities to open up. Picture: Getty Images

Cohen, who welcomed a baby son, Benjamin, via surrogate in February, said he texted his friend US morning show host Kelly Ripa a graphic photo related to the threesome. Cohen moved ahead with his plan, but he ended up as a naked spectator and is sadly still a virgin.

Chase gave a blow-by-blow of his aborted brawl with Murray at the Saturday Night Live studio. "Words were said. I finally went to his dressing room just before the show and opened the door and said, 'You say something like that again, I'm gonna …'

Andy Cohen became a dad to son Benjamin in 2018. Picture: Instagram

"Billy jumped up and charged me at the door. And I immediately got into a fight stance, because I boxed a lot … Billy's older brother came behind me and grabbed my arms to stop me. He was strong as hell. Short guy, but these guys had obviously been in a few rumbles."

Murray told Stern it was "a Hollywood fistfight," adding, "I do not like people who complain about being famous. But I'd say to people, 'You want to be rich and famous? Try being rich and see if that doesn't cover most of it for you.'"

Chevy Chase recounted a dust-up he had with Bill Murray. Picture: AP

Comic legend Jerry Seinfeld confessed he is obsessed with finding new material, even when at home with his wife: "I'm not authentically with her, nor am I authentically with you right now … Every second of my existence, I'm thinking, 'Could I do something with that?' "

Paul McCartney, spoke about the Beatles’ initial frostiness to Yoko Ono. Picture: AP

Paul McCartney discussed The Beatles' initial frostiness to Yoko Ono: "We didn't welcome Yoko in the studio because we thought it was a guy thing … Later on, we suddenly sort of thought, 'You know what? John's in love with this girl … we've got to cope with it.' "

Other interviewees include Madonna, Mike Tyson, Larry David, Lady Gaga, Tracy Morgan, Courtney Love, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon and Billy Joel.

This story was originally published in the New York Post and is reprinted with permission.