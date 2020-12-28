Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
As authorities continue the frantic search for the 'missing link' in the northern beaches cluster, a southwest Sydney suburb is now on high alert too.
As authorities continue the frantic search for the 'missing link' in the northern beaches cluster, a southwest Sydney suburb is now on high alert too.
News

Urgent warning for new part of Sydney

by Bella Fowler
28th Dec 2020 8:54 AM

The suburb of Casula in Sydney's southwest has joined the list of areas on COVID alert with a confirmed case visiting several venues on Christmas Eve.

The infected person visited Priceline, Coles and Radio Bombay Restaurant in the Casula Mall the day before Christmas, with health authorities urging anyone who visited those areas to get tested and isolate until they receive a negative result.

Visitors to the mall are to monitor for symptoms, while anyone who visited Cibo Cafe in North Sydney is considered a 'close contact' of a confirmed case and must isolate for two weeks.

Meanwhile, NSW Health is asking anyone who attended the Belrose Hotel at any time in December and developed symptoms at any time during the month to get tested.

It comes as the race to find the "missing link" between three cases that all attended the same venue at different times continues.

New South Wales recorded seven new COVID-19 cases on Sunday. The northern beaches cluster which now sits at 122.

Follow our live updates throughout the day.

 

Originally published as Urgent warning for new part of Sydney

coronavirus editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman suffers serious head injuries at Yamba

        Premium Content Woman suffers serious head injuries at Yamba

        News Helicopter takes woman to Gold Coast hospital after breakwall incident last night

        Hundreds of people caught at illegal Byron parties

        Premium Content Hundreds of people caught at illegal Byron parties

        News Police are reminding everyone to adhere to public health orders

        Emergency crews called to horrific Christmas Day crash

        Premium Content Emergency crews called to horrific Christmas Day crash

        News A SERIOUS car crash was attended by multiple emergency services on Christmas Day...

        Over 30 beach rescues by 'fantastic lifesavers'

        Premium Content Over 30 beach rescues by 'fantastic lifesavers'

        News THERE are at least 30 people who are alive and well thanks to the fantastic efforts...