Urgent warning for four venues

Anyone who visited a few sites in Sydney this week is considered a close contact of the latest virus scare.

Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Sydney's Northern Beaches on Wednesday afternoon, New South Wales health officials have confirmed.

The new infections comes after a Sydney van driver who transports international and domestic airline staff tested positive.

A woman in her 60s and a man in his 70s from the Northern Beaches are the two new cases that have no known links to any existing cases.

Health officials are urgently investigating the new cases and have issued a plea for anyone who attended a number of venues in the city's north get tested and isolate immediately.

People who visited the following sites are considered close contacts:

Palm Beach female change rooms on Sunday December 13 between 9am and 9.15am

Coast Palm Beach Cafe, Palm Beach on Sunday December 13 between 10am and 11am

Avalon Bowlo (bowling club), Avalon Beach on Sunday December 13 between 3pm and 5pm

Sneaky Ground Cafe, Avalon Beach on Monday December 14 between 10.30am and 11am

NSW Minister for Health Brad Hazzard says the state may need to change quarantine requirements for airline staff. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Bianca De Marchi

Health authorities have also issued a warning for those who visited the following venues to get a test immediately and also isolate.

These include:

Woolworths Avalon Beach on Sunday December 13 between 12pm and 5pm

Oliver's Pie, Careel Shopping Village, Avalon Beach on Monday December 14 between 9am and 9.15am

"Everyone living on the northern beaches area should monitor for even the mildest of symptoms and come forward for testing immediately if they appear, then isolate until a negative result is received," NSW Health said on Wednesday afternoon.

The scare comes after NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard confirmed on Wednesday morning a 45-year-old man had tested positive to the virus.

The man, who drives vans carrying international aircrew to and from Sydney Airport, first started showing symptoms on Saturday.

"Obviously, there will be more work to do. This is very preliminary advice to the community on the basis that NSW Health and the government has always shared all information about communities as soon as possible, but we do still have to do … checks just to make sure that it is a valid positive case," Mr Hazzard said.

"Indications at this stage are that it is, but as we are well aware, there can be a shedding of the virus after someone has had it, so we are doing those checks."

The nature of the man's employment means he had rare contact with a large number of travelling staff, with the state's chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant revealing his "sole responsibility" was transporting international aircrew.

"He does not work for taxi services, he works for Sydney Ground Transport in Alexandria," Dr Chant said.

"I would like to acknowledge the assistance of that company in providing us with the details of his movements and also to confirm that he reports wearing masks and taking precautions.

"So it is very important that we do not draw conclusions or make suppositions in these cases."

NSW Health said the Sydney van driver attended a junior soccer event at Gannons Park in Peakhurst on Friday while infectious.

Anyone who attended the match between 4:30pm and 5:30pm is considered a casual contact.

