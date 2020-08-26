URGENT REPAIRS: Visitor falls through hall's rotten deck

TINTENBAR residents say their hall is "the heart of our community", but at the moment the heart needs a triple bypass.

Donations to fulfil the 20-year plan to refurbish the precinct had dried up during the pandemic.

Last month, the Tintenbar School of Arts Inc requested a community assistance grant of $7381 from Ballina Shire Council to paint the new veranda extension at the hall, but only $4000 was approved.

On Thursday, Ballina Shire Council plan to debate a motion to offer the hall some extra help via the Tintenbar School of Arts Inc.

According to this week's meeting minutes, the southern deck of the hall requires urgent repair. "Earlier this year, they have had someone sustain an injury from falling through rotten timber decking, resulting in an insurance claim," documents stated.

"The quote for repair is $24,950 and they are seeking $10,000 from council to

help fund the repairs".

The motion for council to consider was for a $7700 donation for repairs.

An online petition to support the hall has been published, offering a free raffle ahead of a fundraiser.

The raffle will happen on Saturday, September 26, at 5pm.