Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The bikes were available for sale between September 2018 and November 2019. Picture: Product Safety Australia
The bikes were available for sale between September 2018 and November 2019. Picture: Product Safety Australia
News

Urgent recall issued for children’s bikes

17th Feb 2020 9:30 AM

Various RoyalBaby Kids' Bikes, sold online between 2018 and 2019, have been urgently recalled due to brake concerns.

The bikes, sold by Mighty Ape between September 14, 2018 and November 29, 2019, were available for purchase through sales platforms including Mighty Ape Australia, Amazon and eBay.

Consumers have been advised to immediately stop using the product and contact Mighty Ape Australia by email at orders@mightyape.com.au to arrange for a return and refund.

 

The bikes were sold online through retailers like eBay and Amazon. Picture: Product Safety Australia
The bikes were sold online through retailers like eBay and Amazon. Picture: Product Safety Australia

The bikes do not have a rear back-pedal - and as a result, there are concerns children may not be able to brake sufficiently using the hand brakes, which could cause an accident and injury to the rider.

The full list of the RoyalBaby Kids' Bikes recalled:

• BMX Freestyle - 16 inch (blue, green, orange, pink and red)

• Bull Dozer - 16 inch (black)

• Flying Bear - 16 inch (red and yellow)

• H2 Royalite - 16 inch (orange)

• Honey - 14 inch (black, purple and red)

• Jenny - 14 inch (white)

• Jenny - 16 inch (white)

• Little Swan - 14 inch (pink)

• Mermaid - 14 inch (pink)

• Mermaid - 16 inch (pink)

• Space No. 1 - 14 inch (black and orange)

• Space No. 1 - 16 inch (black and orange)

• Space Shuttle - 14 inch (black and purple)

• Space Shuttle - 16 inch (black and purple)

More Stories

Show More
bikes consumer news editors picks recall safety

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        No reprieve from sticky conditions in Ballina

        premium_icon No reprieve from sticky conditions in Ballina

        News DIRTY floodwater and debris from the Richmond River closes Lighthouse Beach, while the popular Shaws Bay also turns brown.

        Engaged couples say ‘I do’ to getting married in Ballina

        premium_icon Engaged couples say ‘I do’ to getting married in Ballina

        News FUTURE brides and grooms got the opportunity to speak with wedding vendors about...

        Lucky escape for crashed paraglider

        premium_icon Lucky escape for crashed paraglider

        News THE man was rescued after crashing into a cliff at Skennars Head.

        Four men arrested after dangerous police pursuit

        premium_icon Four men arrested after dangerous police pursuit

        News POLICE will allege the car was stolen and spotted speeding at various locations.