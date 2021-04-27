A participant in an anti-5G protest in Mullumbimby in 2020.

A participant in an anti-5G protest in Mullumbimby in 2020.

A matter of urgency regarding Telstra's 5G technology rollout was brought before Byron Shire Council's recent meeting.

Before the meeting closed on Thursday afternoon, the motion was brought before the council by Cr Sarah Ndiaye and deputy mayor Michael Lyon.

Mayor Simon Richardson allowed the matter of a planned upgrade of an existing communications tower at Bottlebrush Crescent in Suffolk Park to be put to a debate as an urgent item, in light of the fact submissions on the proposal are due prior to May 3.

They asked that the council send an objection to Telstra for a range of reasons, including the fact Byron Bay Preschool is 300m from the tower, the Beech Flying fox camp is 100m away and the council "is still yet to see a comprehensive plan as to how 5G could be implemented across the shire safely and with appropriate infrastructure with real time monitoring".

The motion also asked that the council "reiterate to all telco providers that (it has) a preference for fibre optic to the premises as the most equitable and least intrusive technology for internet provision to meet the needs of all Byron Shire residents".

The motion was put to the vote but was lost.

Councillors Cate Coorey, Jeannette Martin, Simon Richardson, Basil Cameron, Jan Hackett, Alan Hunter and Paul Spooner voted against it.

The motion was put to the vote and declared lost.

Crs Coorey, Martin, Richardson, Cameron, Hackett, Hunter and Spooner voted against the motion, while Crs Ndiaye and Lyon voted for it.

Members of the public had once again fronted the council at the meeting to voice concerns about the rollout.

Telstra has repeatedly insisted 5G mobile technology does not pose a risk to communities.

Originally published as Urgency motion: 5G sends waves through council again