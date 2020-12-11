University rocked after vaccine plans canned

University of Queensland researchers have been left reeling after further development of their much-lauded coronavirus vaccine was shelved.

Queensland researchers have been rocked with the news that CSL has confirmed it will shelve development of the University of Queensland candidate vaccine after human trials returned false-positive HIV test results.

In a statement on Friday, the UQ vaccine's co-lead Professor Paul Young said that although it was possible to re-engineer the vaccine, the team did not have the luxury of time needed.

"Doing so would set back development by another 12 or so months, and while this is a tough decision to take, the urgent need for a vaccine has to be everyone's priority," he said.

"I said at the start of vaccine development that there were no guarantees, but what is really encouraging is that the core technology approach we used has passed the major clinical test. It is a safe and well-tolerated vaccine, producing the strong virus-neutralising effect that we were hoping to see.

"So we will continue to push forward and we are confident that with further work the Molecular Clamp technology will be a robust platform for future vaccine development here in Australia."

Researchers working on UQ’s now-cancelled vaccine.

UQ Vice-Chancellor, Professor Deborah Terry, said while the outcome was disappointing, she was immensely proud of the UQ team who had shouldered a heavy burden of responsibility while the world watched on.

"I also want to thank our many partners, our donors - including the Federal and Queensland Government - and of course the 216 Queenslanders who so willingly volunteered for the Phase 1 trials," she said.

Originally published as UQ rocked after vaccine plans canned