Upgrade to improve intersection with ’significant’ crash history

Ballina Shire Council is upgrading the intersection of Tamarind Drive and Tintenbar Road to improve safety for motorists and cyclists.

Council will be simplifying the intersection by widening and adding a new lane to Tamarind Drive North, making it the dominant through road.

This upgrade will result in clearer right of way, improved line marking, and reduced vehicle speeds through the intersection.

The current intersection was designed to cater for traffic volumes and movements associated with the former Pacific Highway, with Tamarind Drive North and Tamarind Drive South as the through road.

With the highway bypass now completed, traffic has decreased and the dominant flow was now Tamarind Drive North, to and from Tintenbar Road.

The current intersection was complex and has a significant vehicle collision history.

Roadworks began last month, and will continue until mid-May (weather and site conditions permitting).

Motorists should expect Tamarind Drive and Tintenbar Road reduced to one lane with traffic control in place.

Speed limit will be reduced to 40km/h in the construction zones.

This project is part of Transport for NSW’s Safer Roads Program with funding of $600,000 provided under the program.

Council apologised for any inconvenience caused and thanks the community for their patience while these important works are completed.

For road status information visit myroadinfo.com.au

For project information visit ballina.nsw.gov.au/TamarindDriveTintenbarRoadIntersection