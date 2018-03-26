First pics: New Mercedes-Benz drop-top

The Mercedes-AMG C43 Coupe headlines the line-up until the arrival of the C63. Picture: Supplied

UPDATED two-door versions of Australia's second-most popular mid-sized passenger car have just been revealed in Europe ahead of their August arrival here.

The Mercedes-Benz C-Class coupe and cabrio will launch with three variants in Australia: a 1.5-litre four-cylinder C200, diesel C200d and the AMG-tweaked C43.

The C-Class trails only the fleet-favourite Toyota Camry as our best-selling mid-size passenger car and the updated versions are expected to counter a 30 per cent sales drop so far this year.

Along with the default revisions to the front and rear bumpers, LED headlamps are now standard across the range, as well as adaptive dampers with three levels of adjustment and variable-ratio steering that sharpens response as the wheel is turned tighter.

Options include a 12.3-inch digital driver's display, 10.2-inch infotainment screen and nine-speaker audio for those not keen on going all-out on a Burmester package.

Active safety has been boosted with upgraded camera and radar sensors - the C-Class sees up to 500m ahead and 80m behind, improving its semi-autonomous driving operation. Active lane-change assist and active emergency stop assist have also been bundled in.

Mercedes has sharpened the looks and features of the C-Class coupe and cabrio. Picture: Supplied.

Buyers who opt for the anti-theft alarm will also receive text notifications if their vehicle is hit or towed while parked.

The changes are even more dramatic under the hood, highlighted by the 48V electrics in the C200.

The new EQ Boost tech, a mild hybrid set-up, uses an electric motor to add 10kW/160Nm to the 1.5-litre four's 135kW/280Nm and gives the base C-Class a respectable sprint time of 8.4 seconds.

Long-distance drivers will look to the C220d, displacing 2.0 litres rather than the 2.2 of its predecessor but with 18kW more power at 143kW, torque peaking at 400Nm.

The C-Class cabrio adopts active safety from the S-Class flagship. Picture: Supplied.

The all-wheel drive C43 AMG retains the 3.0-litre V6 but outputs are up to 387kW/520nm, propelling the coupe to 100km/h in 4.7 seconds.

Fuel consumption, final specification and pricing have yet to be set for Australia but buyers can expect incremental improvements in the first two categories, along with minor price rises.

G63 RIDING TALL

The halo car for the new and vastly improved G-Class wagon will cost $247,700 when it arrives in the third quarter of this year.

The G63 combines supercar speed with off-road prowess. Picture: Supplied.

The Mercedes-AMG G63 has long been the most popular G-wagen sold in Australia and promises far better on-road manners courtesy of new independent front suspension.

Its 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 (430kW/850Nm) turns all four wheels via a nine-speed auto transmission, propelling the G63 to 100km/h in a ridiculous 4.5 seconds.

The Edition 1 pack adds $19,500 for 22-inch wheels, black and red exterior highlights, Nappa leather seats (with heating, cooling and massage functions) and carbon-fibre interior touches.