Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A child was transported to Bundaberg Hospital in a serious but stable condition after being bitten on the face by a dog.
A child was transported to Bundaberg Hospital in a serious but stable condition after being bitten on the face by a dog.
News

UPDATE: Child to be flown for surgery after dog attack

Zachary O'Brien
Mikayla Haupt
Zachary O’Brien,
13th Feb 2020 3:43 PM | Updated: 5:34 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: A two-year-old boy with significant facial wounds and a fracture to the skull is being treated at the Bundaberg Hospital after a dog attack.

A Wide Bay Hospital and Health Services spokesman said the toddler was currently receiving treatment and undergoing testing at the Bundaberg Hospital and would be flown to a Brisbane facility for surgical intervention.

The spokesman said the child was in a stable condition.

 

 

EARLIER: A MALE toddler has been transported to Bundaberg Hospital in a serious but stable condition following a dog bite at Bargara at 1.37pm.

A spokeswoman for the Queensland Ambulance Service said the child suffered "significant facial injuries" during the incident.

 

This is a developing story. More to come.

bargara bundaberg dog bite
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mayor invites Will and Kate to Rappville

        premium_icon Mayor invites Will and Kate to Rappville

        News The PM and rugby league stars have visited, but never the royals. Not yet.

        MINOR FLOOD WARNING: Warnings issued for the Northern Rivers

        MINOR FLOOD WARNING: Warnings issued for the Northern Rivers

        News The region has received well over 100mm of rain in the past 24 hours

        Surprising names on Bluesfest line up announcement

        premium_icon Surprising names on Bluesfest line up announcement

        News THE line up now includes a surprise pop star.

        Sweet new store opens in Lismore

        premium_icon Sweet new store opens in Lismore

        News From imported American cereals to ice cream this ‘old fashioned’ milk bar has...