Unseen photos of Meghan, Harry on wedding day

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been married for a year, and marked their anniversary on Instagram. Picture: Getty Images

PRINCE Harry and Meghan Markle have shared previously unseen photos from their wedding as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex mark their first anniversary as a married couple.

The stunning images were released in an Instagram video, set to the song This Little Light of Mine, on the couple's Instagram account, featuring Meghan, Harry, Prince William and Prince Charles, as well as Meghan's mother Doria Ragland, in candid moments including Harry signing the wedding certificate and Charles and Meghan walking down the aisle at St George's Chapel.

"We hope you enjoy reliving this moment, and seeing some behind the scenes photos from this special day," the post said.

A personal statement from the couple followed: "Thank you for all of the love and support from so many of you around the world".

"Each of you made this day even more meaningful."

It has certainly been an eventful first year of marriage for Harry, 34, and the former Suits star, 37.

The couple tied the knot at Windsor Castle, in a televised ceremony that had one of the largest TV audiences ever, followed by a carriage ride through the streets of Windsor.

They maintained a frenetic pace of official engagements until Meghan withdrew from most royal duties in March ahead of the birth of their first child, Archie, this month.

Harry and Meghan also relocated from central London to Frogmore Cottage at Windsor Castle, amid reports the couple wanted a more private life.

Meantime, Harry attended the wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor and financier Thomas Kingston this weekend.

The Duke of Edinburgh made a rare public appearance to join the Queen and other royals at the wedding, with the Duke of Sussex leaving wife Meghan and newborn son Archie at home to attend the ceremony.

Meantime, Harry and Meghan's wedding anniversary post has reignited a new royal rivalry brewing and that's being played out on social media.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Instagram feed, @sussexroyal, received a huge surge in followers since the birth of their son Archie Harrison this month … and is now on track to potentially surpass the following of Prince William and Kate Middleton's account, @kensingtonroyal.

Harry and Meghan launched their own Instagram page in April, while Kate and William's feed has been established for some time.

William and Kate's account has 8.8 million followers, while Meghan and Harry's has 8 million (and climbing) less than two months after it launched.