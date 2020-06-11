Unlikely lovers: TV couples in secret relationships

When it comes to falling in love, celebrities don't have the monopoly on workplace romances. One beautiful celebrity falling in love with another beautiful celebrity is a tale as old as tabloid time.

However just because it happens often, it doesn't mean that a celebrity couple can't come along and take us all by surprise!

Turns out, the entertainment world is full of couples who fans didn't even realise were an item.

Here is our list of some of the most unexpected Australian celebrity couples going around.

ED KAVALEE AND TIFFINY HALL

The comedian first met his now wife on the set of the Channel 7 Gladiators.

Hall, a martial arts expert, was the gladiator known as Angel and her halo hooked Kavalee, who was interviewing her for his radio show.

Ed Kavalee (right) and Tiffiny Hall (left), pictured here with son Arnold, have been married for more than five years. Picture: Rebecca Michael

However, it still took a couple of subsequent meetings for Kavalee to eventually ask Hall out.

The two wed in Melbourne in October 2014 and share the same wedding anniversary as Hall's parents.

Then, in September 2017, they welcomed son Arnold into the world.

ADRIANO ZUMBO AND NELLY RIGGIO

Two foodies falling in love is no surprise, but it's a little more unexpected when one of them, Riggio, was a former My Kitchen Rules contestant and rose to fame when she appeared on the show in 2016 alongside then boyfriend of five years JP Huillet.

There were rumours abound when My Kitchen Rules contestant Nelly Riggio hooked up with dessert king Adriano Zumbo.

Riggio met the famed dessert chef when she applied to work for him after completing the show. Their union raised eyebrows and sparked false affair rumours.

Speaking about her break-up with Huillet, Riggio said, "There were a lot of rumours that it had something to do with Adriano, but that's not true."

JULIA JENKINS AND CHRIS BADENOCH

These two MasterChef contestants met on the debut season of the show in 2009, with then 23-year-old Jenkins placing fifth and then 41-year-old Badenoch coming third.

However while both didn't take home the MasterChef trophy, they look home a brand new relationship.

Ex-MasterChef contestants Chris Badenoch and Julia Jenkins have been married since 2013.

The union was quite controversial at the time as Badenoch was in a relationship when he went on the show.

And many fans were shocked to learn that not only have the couple made their 18-year age-gap work, but they were also married in 2013.

DYLAN ALCOTT AND CHANTELLE OTTEN

How does a tennis star end up dating a sexologist?

At a book signing of course.

It's understood Otten and Alcott had a chance meeting at the launch of the grand slam champion's book Able, in March last year.

The union came a week after Otten separated from her husband.

Dylan Alcott and Chantelle Otten have shared their romance on social media.

The two made their red carpet debut at the Logie Awards in 2019, where the famed wheelchair champion Alcott received an award for Best New Talent.

Since then, the couple have shared their romance on each other's social media and on Alcott's radio show.

And given Otten's job title, they aren't afraid to reveal intimate details of their sex life.

FIONA FALKINER AND HAYLEY WILLIS

The duo met in a very modern way, with the Channel 9 sports reporter Willis sliding into The Biggest Loser host Falkiner's direct messages on Instagram and asking her out for a drink.

Since that date, the two have been inseparable and after eight months of dating, the couple got engaged during a romantic holiday in Vanuatu in April last year.

Fiona Falkiner and Hayley Willis met over Instagram. Picture: Rachel Yabsley

ABBIE CORNISH AND ADEL ALTAMIMI

The Australian actor has called Los Angeles home for some time and that's where she met al-Qaeda hostage turned champion MMA fighter Adel Altamimi.

Altamimi was born in Iraq where he was contracted by US Marines to drive convoys.

At one stage, he was captured by al-Qaeda before being rescued by the Marines.

Australian actress Abbie Cornish surprised fans by announcing her engagement to MMA fighter Adel Altamimi on social media this year.

He is now based in Los Angeles and works at an MMA gym, training the likes of Demi Lovato and Chris Pratt as well as competing himself.

Altamimi proposed to Cornish on Valentine's Day this year, with Cornish writing on social media, "You are the man of my dreams."

Prior to that post, it was unclear how long the two had been dating, as he'd never featured on her Instagram.

EDDIE MURPHY AND PAIGE BUTCHER

Most people know who Eddie Murphy is, but did you know he's in a relationship with an Australian model?

Butcher hails from Western Australia, which she left after winning a modelling competition and heading to the States.

Paige Butcher and Eddie Murphy at a Los Angeles movie premiere last year. Picture: Getty Images

She's modelled for Maxim magazine and had small roles in movies Something's Gotta Give and Big Momma's House 2.

The two started dating in 2012 and got engaged in September 2018.

Butcher is also the mother of the actor's ninth and 10th children.

CURTIS STONE AND LINDSAY PRICE

The famous Australian chef met his American actor wife on a blind date back in 2009.

While it was well before the days of Tinder, Curtis agreed to the set-up after seeing photos of the Lipstick Jungle and Beverly Hills 90210 star.

Curtis Stone with his wife Lindsay Price and sons Hudson and Emerson.

The couple welcomed a son, Hudson, two years later.

And a year after that they got engaged. And then along came Emerson.

The family of four are based in Los Angeles, where Stone's popular restaurant Maude is.

SAMUEL JOHNSTON AND NONI JANUR

These two former Bachelor contestants managed to find love from the show, they just didn't appear on the same one.

Samuel Johnston and Noni Janur. Picture: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nonijanur/?hl=en

Bad-boy Johnston was on Georgia Love's season of The Bachelorette while bacon-loving Janur tried to find love with Bachelor Richie Strahan in 2016.

While it didn't work out on the television show, the two reality contestants met through the social circuit and have been going strong ever since.

Originally published as Unlikely lovers: TV couples in secret relationships