Aussie and sister found in shallow grave

by AAP/EFE
28th Jan 2019 6:30 AM

An Australian academic has reportedly been found dead alongside her sister buried in the house of the son of one of them, who they had visited in the Argentinian city of Mendoza.

University of New England microbiology professor Lily Pereg and her sister Pyrhia Sarusi were reportedly found dead by police at the property of Ms Sarusi's son Gil Pereg in Mendoza, local media reports.

Lily Pereg (left) and her sister Pyrhia Sarusi have been found dead in Mendoza. Picture: Facebook
Lily Pereg (left) and her sister Pyrhia Sarusi have been found dead in Mendoza. Picture: Facebook

The 36-year-old has reportedly been arrested and charged with murder.

The two sisters reportedly went to Mendoza to visit Pereg, who had lived in Argentina for more than 10 years.

Relative Vered Sarusi has been pleading with the public for information on Facebook since the sisters were last heard from on January 11.

A GoFundMe page to help find the sisters was started on January 17 and has raised more than $7500.

Pyrhia Sarusi & Lily Pereg (left). Picture: Facebook
Pyrhia Sarusi & Lily Pereg (left). Picture: Facebook

"(We are) humbled by the outpouring of support and love, worldwide. Your love carried us and will help us recover from a huge tragedy. There will never be an explanation," the page reads.

Ms Pereg obtained a PhD from the University of Sydney in 1998 and gained postdoctoral experience from the Institute for Genetics at the University of Cologne in Germany before joining UNE in 2001.

Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs has been contacted for comment.

argentina australians death editors picks killings lily pereg pyrhia sarusi

