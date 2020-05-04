Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Kylie, Kayden, 11, Layla, 8, Rylan, 14, Shylah, 6, and Daniel Driver have been home schooling in Albany Creek due to the coronavirus pandemic health restrictions.
Kylie, Kayden, 11, Layla, 8, Rylan, 14, Shylah, 6, and Daniel Driver have been home schooling in Albany Creek due to the coronavirus pandemic health restrictions.
News

Union question if parents will want their kids in classrooms

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
4th May 2020 12:54 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUEENSLAND'S teachers union has questioned if parents will want their students to return to classrooms in the coming weeks.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced on Monday that kindergarten, prep, Years 1, 11 and 12 students would return to classrooms on Monday, May 11 and remaining grades on Monday, May 25.

But Queensland Teachers' Union president Kevin Bates said teachers would face a challenge preparing for those classes to return over the next four days, which is a "very short time frame".

"There are a range of logistical issues we still need to work through," he said.

Mr Bates said physical processes like school pick up and drop off needed to be worked through and redesigned.

coronaviruspromo

 

"We're now in the COVID-world," he said.

The president said he believed the decision was balanced and that it did not come as a surprise.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announcing all Queensland students will return to school by May 25th. Photo Lachie Millard
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announcing all Queensland students will return to school by May 25th. Photo Lachie Millard

 

"What we're focused on now is what that will look like," he said.

"I guess that's one of the questions (whether parents will keep their kids at home regardless of the announcement), it's not clear to us what will happen," he said.

"In South Australia and Western Australia many parents have chosen to keep their kids at home.

"I'm not saying they should or shouldn't, I'm just saying that's a factor.

"It's simply how do teachers manage that?"

Mr Bates said the union would "be in the bunker" with the Education Department this week to work through the new arrangements.

Originally published as Union question if parents will want their kids in classrooms

More Stories

coronavirus editors picks queensland teachers union reopening schools

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Safety upgrades planned for dangerous road, but no timeframe

        premium_icon Safety upgrades planned for dangerous road, but no timeframe

        News STATE Government says upgrades will progress ‘as soon as possible’ following a fatality at Bruxner Hwy intersection.

        Online enrolment for kids starting high school

        premium_icon Online enrolment for kids starting high school

        News COLLEGE is adapting to coronavirus restrictions.

        Can you spell your favourite NRL player’s name and exercise?

        premium_icon Can you spell your favourite NRL player’s name and exercise?

        News FORMER SCU student comes up with a novel fitness challenge.

        Ballina theatre set for an upgrade

        premium_icon Ballina theatre set for an upgrade

        News FOYER will have more seating options to socialise.