Union fined over charges against members

7th Feb 2020 12:22 PM

THE Australian Workers Union has been fined $18,000 for wrongfully charging two members with misconduct when they did not take part in industrial action.

In March 2015, the union was representing workers who were in a pay dispute at Orica's manufacturing plant at Deer Park in Melbourne and organised three two-hour work stoppages in the one day.

But not all members took part and two in particular were pursued by the union for misconduct, risking a fine or expulsion from the AWU.

The charges were eventually dropped in September 2015.

The Fair Work Ombudsman then pursued the matter in the Federal Court, on the basis the Fair Work Act provides that people cannot have adverse action against them for not taking part in industrial activity.

On Friday the court fined the union $18,000 and did not order any costs.

australian workers union

