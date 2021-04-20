Undie-clad man’s manhole rescue stops traffic

Man found in manhole on busy road amid search for missing dog

One man's determination to find his missing dog has ended in him being rescued from a manhole in the middle of a busy southeast Queensland road.

The man became trapped in traffic on Brisbane Road in Ipswich on Sunday afternoon as he attempted to climb out of a stormwater drain in nothing but his underwear.

Clinton Jackson was driving past at the time, and stopped to assist the man.

The man emerged from a stormwater drain in the middle of busy Brisbane Road in Ipswich. Picture: 9News

Mr Jackson told 9 News he had pulled up to have a quick chat with the man, who told him he had been looking for his dog that had disappeared through a drain pipe on the banks of the nearby Bremer River.

"He went through the tunnels, and he tried getting it back," Mr Clinton told 9 News.

"He definitely would have had to arm crawl. I was pretty amazed he could fit to be honest.

"But when he got out he was happy. He was very lucky."

The man was spotted swimming in the Bremer River in nothing but his underwear hours earlier before he emerged from the manhole. Picture: 9News

Hours earlier, the man had been seen swimming in the river before he entered the stormwater pipe.

It remains unclear whether the man did locate his dog.

