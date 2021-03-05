‘Undesirable’ friends led police straight to man’s door

A man has been convicted of growing cannabis after “undesirable” acquaintances led police straight to his house.

A court has heard a Byron Bay man’s personal cannabis plants were only discovered by police because a pursuit of two other people led officers right to his door.

Marco Alexander Menna, 34, faced Byron Bay Local Court on Monday.

He pleaded guilty to a single charge of cultivating a prohibited plant.

According to court documents, police were pursuing two males wanted over an unrelated incident late on the night of Thursday, February 11 this year when the pair entered Menna’s Byron Bay home.

Police knocked and could hear people inside, but received no response, so they went around the side of the house, where eight cannabis plants were growing in a garden bed.

While Menna was “initially uncooperative”, police were granted a search warrant at 11.40pm the same night.

Defence solicitor Tom Ivey told the court the uncooperative behaviour was “not driven by” his client.

“He knows quite a few people in Byron Bay who are undesirable characters,” Mr Ivey said.

“Two people who are extremely well known to this court … attend his property in the evening, being actively pursued by police.

“They knock on the door tell the defendant not to let police in.

“He feared retribution if he was the one who voluntarily let police in.”

He told the court Menna’s attitude was “one of compliance and co-operation with police” when they presented the warrant.

The court heard the cannabis was only intended for Menna’s personal use.

Magistrate Karen Stafford took into account his early plea of guilty, convicted Menna and fined him $500.