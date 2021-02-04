Ultra Tune boss’ ex-girlfriend cops gag order over recording

The bikini model former girlfriend of Ultra Tune boss Sean Buckley has been banned from sharing secret recordings of the car repair magnate.

Mr Buckley sought an urgent injunction in Victoria's Supreme Court on Thursday to stop Jennifer Cruz Cole from disseminating or publishing some 100 recordings of their private conversations.

Lawyer John Searle, for Mr Buckley, told the court the recordings were made without his client's consent and any public release would put Mr Buckley's reputation "in significant peril" and cause "extraordinary economic loss".

Jennifer Cruz Cole, former Ultra Tune ambassador and ex-girlfriend of Sean Buckley.

Justice John Dixon put in an interim order restraining Ms Cole from disseminating, publishing, posting, emailing, broadcasting or otherwise communicating to the public any recordings between her and Mr Buckley between September 1, 2019, and February 1, 2021.

He also prohibited her from encouraging or enabling another person to broadcast the recordings.

Mr Buckley's former employee Anthony Swords - a former managing director of Gattocorp who worked for Ultra Tune for two years - has also been slapped with the same orders.

Ms Cole and Mr Buckley, a Melbourne multi-millionaire who now lives in a Gold Coast penthouse, split in December.

They have a young daughter together.

Mr Searle told the court the car repair magnate, in an affidavit filed with the court, claimed Ms Cole had threatened she could use the recordings "to destroy me" and that she would take them to the media.

"I began to feel concern that Cole was trying to extort money," he quoted from Mr Buckley's affidavit in court.

"These such recordings that she may have were made without my knowledge or consent."

Zoe Davis, for Ms Cole, told the court the recordings were the subject of a criminal investigation.

"My client was subject to a violent, violent attack in part of these recordings," Ms Davis said.

Justice Dixon said an application by Mr Buckley's counsel that copies of the recordings be surrendered or destroyed would be a matter for trial.

The Herald Sun revealed on Saturday how the secret recordings had been handed to Victoria Police for investigation.

The hearing, before Justice Dixon, returns on February 15.

Originally published as Ultra Tune boss' ex-girlfriend slapped with gag order