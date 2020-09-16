Ultimate gift to a service that’s vital to rural communities

The home at 76 Urben Street, Urbenville is being auctioned in October, with all proceeds to go to the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter.

The home at 76 Urben Street, Urbenville is being auctioned in October, with all proceeds to go to the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter.

WILMA Lee loved the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter service so much she bequeathed her home to help keep the service prospering.

In accordance with her will, her Urbenville home will be auctioned next month and the proceeds will go to the Lismore-based service.

After Ms Lee’s passing in October 2019, donations to the service were requested in lieu of flowers.

She had owned the home for more than 60 years and had no children, but raising money for the service is something she’d long been committed to, along with others in her community.

Vanessa Wernowski of Ray White Rural Kyogle, who is marketing the property, said the rescue service has a special place in the hearts of many rural residents.

“Older people lived in this rural area for so long with such limited resources,” Ms Wernowski said.

“The helicopter came out every time someone got hurt.”

Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter regional marketing manager Zeke Huish said Ms Lee’s generosity was “staggering”.

“We do receive bequests; it’s one of the most significant things that anyone can do to give support to a charity,” Mr Huish said.

“I have spoken with a family member.

“She told me that Wilma has said forever she always wanted to do this.”

He said Ms Lee, who worked at the Urbenville Hospital for 50 years, would frequently see the value of the helicopter there.

“They would have seen so many times over the years, whether it’s an accident on the farm or on a road, that he helicopter has been tasked to get somebody to a larger hospital,” he said.

“There’s definitely that affinity for a lot of those smaller communities.”

The service is challenged with raising $3.5 million from the community each year to keep their lifesaving capabilities going.

From money tins at small businesses to payroll donations, Mr Huish said every bit helped.

“I say this on behalf of everyone at the base: it’s very, very humbling when we have received this kind of support,” Mr Huish said.

Ms Wernowski said there has so far been keen interest in the property, located at 76 Urben Street, Urbenville.

The auction will be held in Kyogle on Tuesday, October 6. To register, phone 02 6632 3544 or 0488 277 232.