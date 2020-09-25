Ugly stoush between brow shapers over underpayment claim

A beauty salon manager who was busted driving while she was stoned last year has slapped her former employer with a claim for pay.

A Queensland beauty salon manager who was busted driving while she was stoned last year has slapped her former employer with a claim for allegedly unpaid holiday leave and termination pay.

Ellie Hawkins, a brow and lash artist from Noosaville filed her claim against former boss, Hannah Dahl from fasionable Noosa Brow Company, in the Federal Circuit Court on September 10.

Noosa Heads woman Ellie Hawkins was caught driving on the Bruce Highway with marijuana in her system while on a probationary licence.

Hawkins says in her claim that she was the manager of Noosa Brow Company for four years until July 9.

Two days earlier Hawkins says she resigned and had agreed with Ms Dahl to work out a two week notice period.

"Two days into the notice period Hannah terminated my employment and told me not to return to work," Ms Hawkins says in her claim.

"Hannah is refusing to pay my annual leave owing and the notice period. I tried to resolve the issue via Fair Work Australia and have now been advised by them to take the issue further via small claims court," Ms Hawkins says.

Ms Hawkins says she is owed $4490, which includes $2134 in annual leave and $2356 in pay in lieu of notice of termination of her contract.

Ms Dahl allegedly sent Ms Hawkins a text message on the morning of July 9, the day she allegedly told Ms Hawkins not to return to work.

Hannah Dahl owner of Noosa Brow Company

"Ellie unfortunately evidence of breach of your contract has been found and for that reason your last day of employment will be as of yesterday.

"I was hoping that your employment with Noosa Brow Co wouldn't have to end in that way but further action will be taken to ensure my business is protected and if any further breaches of your company contract are found things will have to be actioned further.

"I really was hoping for you to do things the right way and to have respect for your other employees that you consider friends," the text reads.

"You will receive further information on this via email. Good luck in your future endeavours," Ms Dahl's text message states.

Ms Hawkins now runs her own business also specialising in eyebrows, Beach House Brows at Coolum Beach.

She announced she was setting up her new business on July 11, just two days after she was told not to return to Noosa Brow Company.

Ms Hawkins was in the headlines last year when she pleaded guilty to a charge of driving on the Bruce Hwy at Yandina with marijuana in her system on a probationary licence.

She told the court that the drug eased her anxiety.

She was fined $500 and disqualified from holding or obtaining a driver's licence for three months.

Her claim against Ms Dahl and Noosa Brow Company is due in court on October 13, no defence has been filed.

