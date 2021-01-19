Uber drops drugged-up mum at police station

An unconscious mother-of-two was found with drugs and weapons ammunition when her Uber driver dropped her at North Lakes police station, Pine Rivers Magistrates Court heard on Monday.

Police opened the passenger door to find 25-year-old Monique Maree Nowland passed out on the back seat.

According to police prosecutor Sergeant Shannon Bryce, police tried to rouse Nowland several times but "she would only respond to pain stimulus and did not wake".

The court heard the mother of two children - aged two and six-years-old - decided to take the infamous date-rape drug "fantasy" for the first time.

Fantasy, also known as GHB or gamma-hydroxybutyrate, is known for causing blackouts, confusion and memory loss.

Photographs displaying Nowland's extreme level of intoxication were tendered to the court as evidence.

Queensland Ambulance Service attended the scene and found a small clip seal bag in Nowland's bra which contained cannabis, in addition to a small amount of methamphetamines and one round of ammunition.

The court heard Nowland has been attending addiction treatment centre Lives Lived Well for several months and had no prior drug convictions, though she had been serving a suspended period of imprisonment for dishonesty offences at the time of the incident.

She pleaded guilty to one count of an offence in relation to unauthorised and prohibited explosives and two counts of possessing dangerous drugs.

Magistrate Trevor Morgan ordered Nowland to pay a $750 fine and convictions were recorded.

