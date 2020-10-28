An Uber driver was robbed at knifepoint by a man he was driving to a police station.

An Uber driver was robbed at knifepoint by a man he was driving to a police station.

AN Uber driver was robbed at knifepoint by a man he was driving to a police station in Darwin overnight.

The Uber driver was parked in Parap at 8.30pm when a man aged about 35, jumped in the back and claimed he was being chased by someone.

He asked to be taken to the police and the driver took him to the police station at the Parap Shopping Village.

NT Police Northern Watch Commander Len Turner said the driver parked out the front for Michael Gunner's electorate office at which point the passenger demanded money from him.

"While the driver parked the man put his arm around the driver's neck and said he had a knife," he said.

Police were able to review CCTV footage of a nearby camera however the vision was limited.

They are calling for witnesses to come forward.

"There were a number of cars that went past and we are appealing for people to come forward," Cdr Turner said.

The offender is described as caucasian, about 35-years-old, wearing a black shirt with writing on the front, dark shorts and carrying a small bag.

Anyone who may have seen anything or has any information is urged to contact 131 444 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

judith.aisthorpe@news.com.au

Originally published as Uber driver robbed while taking man to police station