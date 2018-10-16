Peachey blames Titans confusion on miscommunication

Tyrone Peachey has finally put to bed the speculation he would backflip on the Titans.

TYRONE Peachey has finally to put to bed reports he would backflip on the Gold Coast Titans to stay in Penrith next season.

The Australia and New South Wales star said on Tuesday the reports were a case of miscommunication although his manager Sam Ayoub confirmed at the time Peachey and his family were 'jittery' about the move.

The 27-year-old was squeezed out of Penrith due to salary cap restraints and said he would be sad to leave the club and area where his young family had built a home.

But according to Peachey, he never intended on backing out of his deal to join the Titans in 2019 on a three-year deal.

"I've signed with the Gold Coast, I'm going there," he said.

"I don't think I've ever said once that I didn't want to go up there, I just said that I love Penrith and I have a house there and I call it home and it would be tough to leave. The media just got hold of it and it went crazy, so I don't know what else to tell you.

"They heard something and then they thought I said something, but I haven't really worried about it. I had the finals to worry about and I'm in the Australian team now so I've had to worry about that so I haven't really had the chance to look for a place up there or anything."

There had been speculation all season that Peachey was considering backing out of his deal, but the situation reached a crescendo prior to the NRL finals when he told various news outlets that he was happy in Penrith.

"We just built a house out here and my missus is pretty comfortable and got everything there," he said at the time.

"Just with the decision ... I just said (to my manager) I don't want to make any decision or do anything until the year is finished.

"It might be my last year [at Penrith] so I just want to finish on a good note.

"I'm happy in the centres at the moment but if I was to go to the Goldy I would really like to pursue that No.6 jersey.

"(Halfback) Ash Taylor is a good kicker, he runs the game well. I could just play as a runner."

After Peachey's confusing comments, the Titans vowed to dig their heels in if he were to request a release, forcing him to sit out a season for breaching a legally binding contract.

However, he has finally moved to clear the air.

Peachey has a close relationship with Titans coach and former Panthers NSW Cup coach Garth Brennan, making contact with him to smooth things over before going into Australia camp.

Brennan has previously said he has not heard from Peachey or his management about a request to back out of his deal.

"I spoke to him a week before I found out I was in [the Australia team] and he was going on holidays," Peachey said.

"He said he'll worry about it when he gets back. I told him not to stress that I don't know why everyone is blowing up, that I signed a contract with the Gold Coast and I'm going there so I don't know why everyone was going crazy."