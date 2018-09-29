Bob Jane’s children pay tribute to a ‘passionate individual’

Bob Jane made a huge mark on motorsport and the tyre business.

Bob Jane made a huge mark on motorsport and the tyre business.

BON Jane's chlildren have paid tribute to the tyre king following his death from cancer.

Speaking to the Sunday Herald Sun, son Robert Jane said his father had passed away on Friday night surrounded by family.

"It was our privilege to have had him as our dad, whom we loved and cherished," the statement from children Courtney, Charlotte and Robert Jane said.

A sign outside one of Bob Jane’s stores.

"We will miss him deeply and he will forever be in our hearts.

"Whilst dad was an Australian icon and champion of the community, most importantly to us he was our loving dad."

Jane's children said he died from a "long and brave" fight with prostate cancer. It is understood he recently suffered from a stroke and had subsequently been in palliative care.

Jane was a four-time winner of the Armstrong 500 and a four-time Australian Touring Car Champion.

Bob Jane with his son Robert.

He was inducted into the V8 Supercars Hall of Fame in 2000.

Australian Grand Prix chief executive Andrew Westacott said it was "very sad" that Jane had passed away.

"He was forthright and passionate individual who loved motorsport," he told the Sunday Herald Sun.

"He was one of the characters of motorsport in this country.

"He was an entrepreneur, he was always pushing the limits

"As we get into the motorsport season he'll be sadly missed by many."

In 1965, Jane opened the first Bob Jane T-Marts store in Melbourne.

A statement from Bob Jane headquarters was issued.

"Vale Mr Bob Jane," it read.

"Our thoughts are with the family."

Vanessa Benallack said she enjoyed working for the Bob Jane Corporation for a decade.

"Bob was a generous, compassionate man but also determined and very ambitious," she said.

"Bob may have been judged as a tough hard man, but that's what was behind his success in business and on the track."

brianna.travers@news.com.au