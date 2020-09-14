Menu
Stephanie Gilmore congratulates Tyler Wright on winning the Tweed Coast Pro.
Surfing

Tyler Wright wins Tweed Coast Pro against Steph Gilmore

Rebecca Lollback
by
14th Sep 2020 2:27 PM
NORTH Coast surfer Tyler Wright has taken out the Tweed Coast Pro in stunning conditions this afternoon.

She faced off against long-time rival and friend Stephanie Gilmore in the final.

Wright scored a 7.67 for her first wave and followed up with an 8.00 for a total of 15.67, while Gilmore scored a 4.67 and a 5.60 for a total of 10.27.

The women embraced in the water at the conclusion of the event.

In winning the Tweed Coast Pro, Wright is also now the leader in the Australian Grand Slam of Surfing.

The two-time World Surf League Champion made headlines over the weekend when she took a knee in solidarity with Black Lives Matter during her heat at the Tweed Coast Pro.

Tyler Wright Takes A Knee In Solidarity With Black Lives Matter At The Tweed Coast Pro - WSL / MATT DUBAR.
Wright knelt for 439 seconds - one second for every First Nations person in Australia who had lost their life in police custody since 1991.

The World Surf League said it fully supported Wright and "everyone around the world who are making their voices heard against racism and injustice".

"Surfing is for everyone and the WSL stands in solidarity to proactively work against racism and fight for true equality," the organisation said in a statement.

