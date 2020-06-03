Menu
Two year delays for elective surgeries. Photo: iStock
Two year delays for elective surgeries

3rd Jun 2020 8:10 AM
PATIENTS on waiting lists for elective surgery are facing two year delays due to Covid-19.

Labor is calling on the Berejiklian Government to get elective surgery waiting lists under control, as patients waiting for knee replacements and cataract procedures face two year delays.

Prior to the COVID-19 crisis a record 88,000 people were waiting for elective surgery in NSW, more than anywhere else in Australia.

Since the outbreak that number has ballooned further, and doctors don't know when they'll be able to make a dent in the waiting list.

Labor Shadow Minister for Health Ryan Park said, "National Cabinet agreed to restart elective surgeries weeks ago. But doctors in NSW still don't know when they'll be able to treat their patients.

"If you're living in pain waiting for a joint replacement or a cataract procedure it could take two years to get the treatment you need.

Despite patients in Victoria waiting on average half as long for elective surgery as people in NSW prior to the outbreak, the Andrews Government has launched a post COVID-19 elective surgery blitz to fast-track procedures.

"It shouldn't matter where you live in Australia, people should be able to get the medical attention they need in a timely fashion. The Berejiklian Government has let this problem spiral out of control in NSW," Mr Park said.

"The Berejiklian Government needs to get waitlists under control, and they need to give doctors and patients a clear timeline for the resumption of elective surgery in NSW," Mr Park concluded.

covid-19 elective surgery health
