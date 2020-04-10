Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Two men have been hospitalised after suffering gunshot wounds in separate shootings in Sydney's west.
Two men have been hospitalised after suffering gunshot wounds in separate shootings in Sydney's west.
Crime

Two wounded in separate shootings

by Callum Godde
10th Apr 2020 11:14 AM

A man has checked himself into a hospital with gunshot wounds in Sydney's southwest.

The 22-year-old required surgery after presenting to Bankstown Hospital with injuries to his left knee and abdomen about midnight on Good Friday.

He is now in a stable condition.

NSW Police have established crime scenes at the medical facility and a nearby street where a car was seized for forensic examination.

Meanwhile, about 15km further north, a 38-year-old man was found at Guildford with a gunshot wound to his right thigh just before 6am.

He was transferred to Westmead Hospital in a stable condition and will undergo surgery.

Both incidents are being investigated but aren't believed to be linked, a NSW Police spokeswoman told AAP.

Originally published as Two wounded in separate Sydney shootings

crime violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Virtual reality arcade proposal lodged with council

        premium_icon Virtual reality arcade proposal lodged with council

        Council News THE development application is on public exhibition this month.

        Coronavirus numbers hit 51 in Northern NSW

        premium_icon Coronavirus numbers hit 51 in Northern NSW

        News THE Byron and Tweed shires hold the lion’s share of cases in Northern NSW.

        INXS museum, new subdivision on list of paused projects

        premium_icon INXS museum, new subdivision on list of paused projects

        News SOME of Ballina Council’s biggest projects have been put on hold in an effort to...

        Cross-Border Commissioner says closing NSW won’t help

        premium_icon Cross-Border Commissioner says closing NSW won’t help

        News “THE rules are very clear. The restrictions … prohibit people coming on...