Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Two women are in police custody after reportedly escaping from hotel quarantine after arriving in Western Australia last night.
Two women are in police custody after reportedly escaping from hotel quarantine after arriving in Western Australia last night.
Crime

Two women escape hotel quarantine

18th Aug 2020 3:56 PM

Two women reportedly escaped from mandatory hotel quarantine after arriving in Western Australia overnight.

It is understood the two women are now in police custody, Nine reports.

 

 

This comes as Western Australia recorded one new COVID-19 case overnight, after a woman in her 20s returned to Perth from overseas.

She is in hotel quarantine.

The state now has a total of 647 coronavirus cases, with five of those active.

All of the active cases are Western Australians who have returned from overseas.

More to come.

Originally published as Two women escape hotel quarantine

coronavirus quarantine

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ambo drama: Woman, 90, forced to catch taxi to hospital

        Premium Content Ambo drama: Woman, 90, forced to catch taxi to hospital

        News A WOMAN in her 90s was forced to catch a taxi to hospital on the Gold Coast after NSW paramedics refused to take her. READ THE INCREDIBLE TALE.

        5 ways to save money while helping a local business

        Premium Content 5 ways to save money while helping a local business

        News Here is a list of some local businesses with interesting offers

        DOWN SHE COMES: Watch as highway overpass removed

        Premium Content DOWN SHE COMES: Watch as highway overpass removed

        News Get an inside look at the works as a piece of old highway is removed as part of the...

        HAVE YOUR SAY: Rappville Community Hall plans unveiled

        Premium Content HAVE YOUR SAY: Rappville Community Hall plans unveiled

        News THE anticipated plans for Rappville Community Hall are on exhibition to the...