Two women dead in Central Coast home

by STUART MCLEAN
19th Jul 2020 8:00 PM
The bodies of two elderly women have been found in a home on the Central Coast.

Police said the two women were discovered in a unit on Breen Rd at Ettalong Beach shortly after 4.30pm.

Emergency service workers were called to the unit at the rear of a villa complex after they were notified of a concern for welfare for the two women.

Emergency services were called to the unit after concerns for the women’s welfare.

Police discovered the body of a 90-year-old woman in a room in the home when they arrived.

The body of a 70-year-old woman was discovered in another room during a search of the building.

Police have established a crime scene at the address and a forensic examination will be carried out.

A police spokesperson said there were no suspicious circumstances in the death of the two women.

Inquiries into the matter are continuing.

LIFELINE 131114

Originally published as Two women dead in Central Coast home

