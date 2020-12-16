Menu
Two women and a four-year-old girl have been struck by a car outside a school.
News

Two women and child hit by car outside school

by Joe Attanasio
16th Dec 2020 4:50 PM
Two women and a child have been struck by a car in Quakers Hill this afternoon.

The car is believed to have collided with the trio at Mary Immaculate Primary School, on Barrier Road.

A 60-year-old woman is being treated at Westmead Hospital for a head injury and is said to be in a "serious condition".

Three people have been hit by a car outside Mary Immaculate Primary School. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard
A 35-year-old woman is currently being treated at the scene for "significant lower leg and hip injuries" and she will be transported to Westmead in a critical condition.

The child - believed to be a four-year-old girl - has been treated for soft tissue damage to her face and has been taken to The Children's Hospital at Westmead in a stable condition.

It is not yet known how the trio came into contact with the car.

car accident crime police

