Menu
Login
Two vehicles collided in Tweed Heads South this morning.
Two vehicles collided in Tweed Heads South this morning.
News

Two vehicle smash in South Tweed

Rick Koenig
by
28th Aug 2018 8:46 AM

EMERGENCY services have responded to a two vehicle collision in Tweed Heads South.

Banora Point firefighters said they received a call about 5.50am after a delivery van and a Hyundai i30 collided on the corner of Minjungbal Drive and Shallow Bay Drive.

Firefighters secured the scene and cleaned up debris until the vehicles were removed by tow trucks.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

It is understood the two drivers were the only people involved in the crash and both were being assessed by paramedics at the scene.

Firefighters kept one lane of traffic open during the clean up to avoid traffic issues.

Tweed Police, Fire and Rescue Tweed Heads and NSW Ambulance also attended.

There were no serious injuries.

car crash emergency services fire and rescue banora point tweed byron police district tweed heads
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Is it going to rain on the North Coast?

    Is it going to rain on the North Coast?

    Weather FOR those of you watching the skies in the hopes of rain, the Bureau of Meteorology may have some good news.

    'A real family business'

    'A real family business'

    Business Family at heart of new business

    Our top TAFE teachers

    Our top TAFE teachers

    News Wollongbar teachers win big award

    Shuck Oysters scores big

    Shuck Oysters scores big

    News Local business proves to be a pearl

    Local Partners