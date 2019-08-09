Menu
Two men have died in a head-on truck crash in South Australia amid wild weather conditions hitting the state.
News

Two truckies killed in ‘horrendous’ crash

9th Aug 2019 5:52 AM

TWO men have died in a head-on truck crash amid wild weather hitting South Australia.

The two trucks burst into flames following the collision at 11.30am this morning, with police reporting a "number of small explosions".

A 26-year-old man from the Riverland and a 64-year-old man from Andrews Farm in Adelaide died in the crash.

A dust storm prevented emergency services from accessing the crash site, which took place on the Sturt Highway near Truro, almost 100 kilometres northeast of Adelaide.

 

Local police described the scene as "horrendous".

"Police and emergency services have had extreme difficulty getting to the scene due to extremely high winds, low visibility due to very, very heavy dust and the fire itself … (the dust) then made efforts to extinguish the fires even more difficult than normal," Chief Inspector Shane Addison said.

"The emergency services at the scene are working under horrendous conditions … visibility at times was virtually non-existent and certainly at the best it was only 10m or so."

 

Investigators remain at the scene of the double-fatality, and police have closed the highway indefinitely between Halfway House and Eudunda roads.

Police will now investigate whether low visibility contributed to the crash.

"All motorists at all times should drive to the conditions. When roads conditions become so hazardous that they are placing their lives at risk by driving at all then motorists are advised to pull over and stop."

These truck deaths take the state's road toll to 73, compared with 43 at the same time last year.

