Menu
Login
News

Two-truck collision on Pacific Hwy

Bill North
by
13th Nov 2018 5:43 AM
PACIFIC Highway traffic is impacted after a crash involving two trucks at Dirty Creek overnight.
PACIFIC Highway traffic is impacted after a crash involving two trucks at Dirty Creek overnight.

PACIFIC Highway traffic is impacted after a crash involving two trucks south of Grafton overnight.

At about 2am two trucks were involved in an incident on the Pacific Highway southbound just south of Falconers Lane at Dirty Creek, about 42km south of Grafton and 46km north of Coffs Harbour.

At 6am this morning one of two southbound lanes remained closed as RMS, emergency services and a heavy vehicle tow truck attend to salvage the scene.

Motorists are advised that the highway remains open, however to exercise caution and reduce speed in the area.

More details to come.

dirty creek editors picks pacific highway truck crash
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Rieu's Aussie celebration on the big screen

    Rieu's Aussie celebration on the big screen

    Music THE King of Waltz, Andre Rieu, is back on local cinemas next month.

    Funeral held for beloved surf life saver

    Funeral held for beloved surf life saver

    News "Much sadness" after death of mentor and good friend

    Scavengers run amok at Vinnies

    Scavengers run amok at Vinnies

    Council News Property owners fed up with charity bins

    'Unfortunate accident': Man killed during storm

    'Unfortunate accident': Man killed during storm

    Weather A man has died and there is extensive damage after two freak storms

    Local Partners