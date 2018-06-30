Menu
An eye-witness has said two toddlers were left to roam on a busy highway in Warwick.
Two toddlers bring four lanes of traffic to a 'stand still'

marian faa
by
30th Jun 2018 5:00 AM | Updated: 7:11 AM

CHILDREN who live near busy roads must be adequately looked after at all times, Warwick police have said.

Sergeant Shane Reid said it was every parent's responsibility to ensure children were safe at all times.

"There are obvious dangers that if children are to run on public roads or streets they could be hit by a vehicle which is likely to result in significant injuries or death."

The warnings come after an incident where two young children reportedly brought four lanes of traffic, including a semi-trailer to a halt on the Cunningham Highway in Warwick.

Eye-witness Amanda Hildred said she was "so frightened" by what she saw earlier this month.

"The kids looked about one and two - they were little tiny children," she said.

"Everyone on the road was terrified.

"Four lanes of traffic had to come to a complete stand still."

 

Police say parents must be responsible for their children at all times.
Mrs Hildred said a man and a woman stepped out of their stopped cars and "rushed to save" the children who were riding plastic bikes on the road, unsupervised.

The woman returned the children to their home, Mrs Hildred said.

Sgt Reid said there had been previous incidents in the district where the death of young children had bought trauma on families and emergency responders.

"If people are aware that this is happening they should contact police, in particular officers from the child protection unit and the department of child safety," he said.

child safety cunningham highway editors picks road safety toddler warwick police
Warwick Daily News

    Local Partners