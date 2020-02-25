Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
QLD_CP_NEWS_GREATESTSHAVE_18FEB20
QLD_CP_NEWS_GREATESTSHAVE_18FEB20
News

Two to face court over child found dead on minibus

by Jack Lawrie
25th Feb 2020 8:18 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO people have been charged with manslaughter following the death of a three-year-old boy inside a minibus at Edmonton last Tuesday.

The boy was allegedly collected from a Mount Sheridan address around 9am in order to attend daycare.

It is alleged he was left inside the vehicle unattended for a number of hours before being located dead on Stokes Street, Edmonton about 3.15pm.

Two have been charged with manslaughter tragic death of a boy, 3, in a minibus at Edmonton. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE
Two have been charged with manslaughter tragic death of a boy, 3, in a minibus at Edmonton. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

The alleged driver of the bus, a 45-year-old Bentley Park man and a 34-year-old female employee from Manunda who was also on the bus have been charged with one count each of manslaughter.

They are due to face Cairns Magistrates Court tomorrow.

child childcare death manslaughter charge minibus

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The big danger facing local coral reefs

        premium_icon The big danger facing local coral reefs

        News DIRECTOR of SCU’s Marine Ecology Research Centre said the current threat to the Great Barrier Reef extends to local ones.

        No official support for REL fire benefit gig

        premium_icon No official support for REL fire benefit gig

        News RABBITS Eat Lettuce festival organisers say they’ve hit a brick wall with NSW...

        Indigenous kids at Ballina Public create powerful song

        premium_icon Indigenous kids at Ballina Public create powerful song

        News INTO Baker Boy? You will dig this new song written in the border Bundjalung...

        WATER OUTAGE: Residents to refrain from using tap water

        WATER OUTAGE: Residents to refrain from using tap water

        News AN UNPLANNED water outage is affecting some Skennars Head and Lennox Head...