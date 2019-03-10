Horror CCTV: Woman ‘dragged’ in robbery

Two teenage boys aged 15 and 16 have been charged with robbery in Robina QLD.

Two teenage boys have been charged after dragging a woman from her car in an attempted robbery at Robina in Queensland late last week.

At around 5:30pm on Friday, the woman was reportedly sitting in her parked vehicle on Laver Street when the driver's side door was opened.

Two teen boys allegedly dragged her out and proceeded to repeatedly punch her.

Officers allege the teenagers attempted to steal the 41-year-old's phone before assaulting her.

The two attackers attempted to flee the scene before members of the public stopped them.

The woman was parked on Laver Street in Robina when police allege she was assaulted by two teenage boys. Photo: 7 News.

CCTV footage showed two men chase the teenagers aged 15 and 16 before capturing one and taking him back to the crime scene.

The boys attempted to flee the scene but were caught by bystanders. Photo: 7 News.

Bystanders caught up with the other teenager and took him into custody until police arrived.

The woman was taken to Robina hospital for treatment for minor facial injuries.

Both teenagers were charged with robbery.

Police allege the teenagers attempted to steal the victim’s phone before attacking her. Photo: 7 News.