UPDATE: Two charged over Bruce Hwy speeding, gun chaos

UPDATE: Police have charged two people over a high-speed crash on the Sunshine Coast yesterday afternoon.

A Nambour man, 28, has been charged with 19 offences including dangerous driving and possessing a handgun (Category H weapon).

He has also been charged with evading and obstructing police as well as drug and and property offences.

A Deception Bay man, 20, has been charged with 15 offences including four counts of dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, burglary, drug possession and unlicensed driving.

He is also charged with unlawfully trying to enter and use someone else's vehicle.

Both men are due to appear in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on October 27.

Investigations are continuing.

EARLIER: Four people are in police custody after two cars were allegedly driven at high speed before crashing on the Sunshine Coast this afternoon.

It will be alleged about noon officers from the Road Policing Unit spotted a stolen grey Mercedes in the company of a black Commodore, both parked at traffic lights on the northern side of Nambour.

Police activated their lights and both of the vehicles immediately sped away, the Mercedes heading towards Nambour and the Commodore travelling towards Montville and Nambour Hospital.

A police car followed the Mercedes for a short time before the vehicle allegedly crossed to the wrong side of the road and into the path of oncoming traffic.

A police motorbike headed in the direction of the Commodore and came across a three vehicle traffic crash which had just occurred outside of the hospital.

Members of the public alerted the motorcycle officer to a man and girl allegedly fleeing the scene on foot.

The officer followed the man on his bike before reaching him. A brief struggle ensued and the 28-year-old man was arrested.

A loaded firearm was also located in the vicinity of the arrest.

The police officer sustained a minor leg injury as a result of the altercation.

A 13-year-old girl was also taken into custody at the scene.

The Mercedes was sighted by police allegedly travelling dangerously along the Bruce Highway through areas of the Sunshine Coast.

A tyre deflation device was successfully deployed at Steve Irwin Way and the car continued to travel on its' rims until Burpengary where it spun out, colliding with a barrier and another car.

A man allegedly fled the crashed car and attempted to steal another vehicle from an elderly woman however was pursued on foot by police and arrested along with a female passenger.

All four are currently assisting police with their inquiries.

Investigations are continuing.