Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Breaking

Two rockets fired at US embassy

21st Jan 2020 9:00 AM

Two rockets have been fired at the US embassy in Baghdad, according to security sources.

Alarms have reportedly been going off after the missile struck the Green Zone around the Iraqi capital at around 9.30pm local time.

People in the vicinity have been urged to take shelter immediately.

There are no reports of immediate casualties.

The US has blamed Iran-backed paramilitary groups for a spate of similar attacks in recent months on the Green Zone, but there has never been a claim of responsibility.

 

More to come …

More Stories

Show More
america baghdad seniors-news us embassy

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Are you doing the right bin?

        premium_icon Are you doing the right bin?

        News AN audit of 1200 Ballina Shire recycling bins found that most people are doing the right thing ‒ but the shire isn’t perfect.

        REVEALED: What's your land estimated to be worth?

        premium_icon REVEALED: What's your land estimated to be worth?

        News Will these new land values see you pay more in council rates?

        Boy struck by lightning as storms roll in

        Boy struck by lightning as storms roll in

        Weather Thunderstorms, hail and strong winds hit

        Man seriously assaulted in brutal group assault

        premium_icon Man seriously assaulted in brutal group assault

        News Police hunt witnesses to group bashing.